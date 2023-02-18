Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his eldest son Akash Ambani on Saturday visited and offered prayers to Somnath Mahadev at Somnath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2023. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust. Mahashivratri 2023 Wishes: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to People of Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Mukesh Ambani Along With Son Akash Ambani Prays at Somnath Temple:

On #Mahashivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Mahadev in Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust. pic.twitter.com/Bl5ny6RrhH — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

