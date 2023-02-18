On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2023, politicians across party lines took to social media to share greetings of the Hindu festival. Home minister Amit Shah was among the first to extend the greetings of Mahashivratri. In his post, Shah said, "May Devadhidev Mahadev shower his blessings on everyone." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the countrymen and said, "May every suffering be destroyed, may Shiva in the form of truth be with everyone." Mallikarjun Kharge, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Shashi Tharoor, Nitin Gadkari and many others also extended the greetings of Mahashivratri 2023 festival. Mahashivratri 2023 Greetings in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Best Wishes of Mahashivratri to All the Countrymen

Best Wishes of Mahashivratri to All the Countrymen

Hearty Greetings to All the Countrymen

Hearty Congratulations and Best Wishes

'महाशिवरात्रि' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! भगवान भोलेनाथ और माँ पार्वती की कृपा से समस्त जगत का कल्याण हो, यही प्रार्थना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 18, 2023

Thinking of My Mother, Since I Was Born on Maha Shivaratri Night Many Moons Ago!

Wishing all a blessed #MahaShivaratri . Thinking of my mother, since I was born on Maha Shivaratri night many moons ago! pic.twitter.com/Z8QapqvUNI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 18, 2023

I Pray to Lord Mahadev for the Country’s Happiness and Prosperity

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)