Concerned over the rising prices of onions in Mumbai and across the country, a buyer on Monday, October 30, said the prices of onions had increased very much. "The rate is Rs 80 per kg. It may become Rs 150 further." The buyer even requested the government to decrease the prices of onions. While there has been a spike in the prices of onions across the country, Suresh Chaudhary, a vegetable vendor in Mumbai, said the onion stock is of low quality. He also said that buyers who used to take 2.5 kg of onions are buying only one kg now. Congress Leader Wears Garland of Onions, Slams BJP Govts at Centre, in MP for Price Rise.

Onion Prices Soar in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On soaring onion prices, a buyer says, "The prices of onions have increased so much... The rate is Rs 80 per kg. It may become Rs 150 further...We request the government to decrease prices..." pic.twitter.com/XxATUHhVhl — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)