Non-cash transactions in India has achieved the record high in the Financial year 2022-23. The country has seen exponential growth of 8,375 crore Unified Payments Interface transactions in FY 2022-23, compared to 92 crore in FY 2017-18, reported Ministry of Finance on Monday, December 12. Similarly, the value of transactions grew from Rs 1 lakh crore in FY 2017-18 to Rs 139 lakh crore in FY 2022-23 at a CAGR of 168%. As of December 11, 2023, UPI has recorded a total of 8,572 crore transactions in the current fiscal year, said Government of India. Indian Economy to Grow at 6.3% in Current Financial Year 2023-24, Says World Bank Report.

UPI Records 8,572 Crore Transactions in Current Fiscal Year:

