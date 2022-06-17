Ahead of the Presidential Elections 2022, the opposition parties' meetings for discussion on Presidential polls, headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be held on June 21 at Parliament Annexe at 2.30 pm. According to sources, the meeting will be attended by leaders from 17 parties.

