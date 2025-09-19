Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh spoke about Operation Sindoor in Delhi recently. Speaking at an event, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the world should learn from India how to start and terminate a military conflict at the earliest. "The main wars that are going on today, be it Russia, Ukraine or the Israel war. They are going on, years have passed, because no one is thinking about conflict termination...We heard that people said that no, we should have done a little more. We stopped the war very quickly. Yes, they were on the back foot, no doubt, but what were our objectives?" he said. ACM Singh also said that many people wanted the fight with Pakistan to not stop during the military conflict after the Operation Sindoor in May this year. However, he said that the military action was terminated as the he main objectives were achieved. The IAF chief further suggested that war should not feed egos. "Egos are coming in between. And this is where I think the world has to learn a lesson from India how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity," he added. Operation Sindoor Proved India Creates Own Destiny, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (See Pics).

