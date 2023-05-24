Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday got abusive while speaking about Rs 2000 Currency Note. Speaking on the issue, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, "...he is not Modi but pagala Modi. People called him 'pagala Modi'..." Earlier, Congress slammed PM Narendra Modi over the RBI announcement on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. Congress said that the move was "typical of our self-styled vishwaguru" and his method of "first act, second think" Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes, Says ‘Typical of Our Self-Styled Vishwaguru’.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Issue of Rs 2000 Currency Note

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal | While speaking on the issue of #Rs2000CurrencyNote, West Bengal Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gets abusive; says, "...he is not Modi but pagala Modi. People called him 'pagala Modi'..." (23.05.2023) pic.twitter.com/BCQyw0c8wL — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

