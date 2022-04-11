Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of the country after Imran Khan was voted out during the no-confidence motion.

