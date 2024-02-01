A major fire broke out in a parking lot of Dhaniv Bagh locality in Nalasopara, reducing seven vehicles to ashes. Among the vehicles was a truck loaded with chemicals, which also caught fire. The Palghar fire department was immediately alerted and teams rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Their quick response prevented the fire from spreading further and causing more damage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire in Goregaon Building: Blaze Erupts in Mumbai High-Rise, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Palghar Fire

