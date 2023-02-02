The roads can be a dangerous place for everyone, even skilled drivers, and hence, underage children should not be given the wheel of a vehicle to drive it around in any case. Now transport department of Puducherry has fined a parents Rs 25,000 and sentenced them to 3-year imprisonment for letting their minor child drive. Telangana: Boy Dies of Injuries After Minor Rams Bike Into His Bicycle in Hyderabad, Case Registered.

Parents Fined For Letting Minor Child Drive:

Parents of a minor sentenced to 3-year imprisonment, a fine of Rs 25,000 levied on them for letting their minor child drive: Transport Department, Government of Puducherry — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)