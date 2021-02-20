PC Sharma Arrested for Shutting Down Markets Without Permission in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader PC Sharma arrested for allegedly protesting and shutting down markets without permission, in Bhopal. He has been arrested by Habibganj Police State Congress has given a call for a half-day 'bandh' in the state today against the rising fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/PbPkan2csl — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

