When Bengaluru’s ride-hailing apps betrayed him, one man turned to an unexpected hero - the Porter app. Faced with an Uber and Ola dry spell, Pathik, a social media user, got creative and hopped onto a bike with a delivery partner. He shared a snap of the unusual commute on X with the caption, “Had to porter myself to office today because no Ola, Uber.” In the photo, he's seen riding a pillion while the delivery partner sports a helmet proudly branded with the Porter logo. Peak Bengaluru Moment: Woman Shops for Shoes With Laptop in Hand to Attend Team Meeting Online, Pic Goes Viral.

Peak Bengaluru Moment

had to porter myself to office today cuz no ola uber :( pic.twitter.com/pzLHoTG2QF — pathik (@pathikghugare) February 6, 2025

