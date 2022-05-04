Amid the ongoing row over playing loudspeakers in public, the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday said that approximately 1,500 mosques and 1,300 temples in State (excluding Mumbai) have been given permission for the use of loudspeakers. "Preventative action taken against more than 2,300 people. Notice under section 149 CrPC given to around 7000 persons on 3rd-4th May," the Maharashtra Police said.

