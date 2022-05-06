Public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court seeking registration of a sedition case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. The petition was filed by a Pune-based activist seeking directions from the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against Thackeray under charges of sedition and creating nuisance etc. The petition is likely to be mentioned for an urgent hearing today.

