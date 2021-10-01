Petroleum companies have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43 from Friday. After the hike, the 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1736.50. Earlier the cost of the cylinder was Rs 1,693. The price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75 on September 1. The new rates, which will be effective from today will impact the price of food at dhabas, restaurants and other food outlets. However, the rate of domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged.

