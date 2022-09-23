A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver in Kerala wore a helmet while driving the bus to save himself from the stone pelting by the PFI workers as organisation called for a whole day of hartal in the state. The incident was reported from Aluva. Reportedly, several cars, buses, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles were damaged allegedly by people supporting the state-wide bandh.

KSRTC Bus Driver Wears Helmet:

A KSRTC driver in Kerala has no other option to save his life as widespread stone pelting is reported in PFI hartal. A scene from Aluva, Kerala #News9SouthDesk pic.twitter.com/dbYiG1iuaN — Jisha Surya (@jishasurya) September 23, 2022

