Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana today, February 24, in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Under the 19th kisht of the PM Kisan scheme, PM Modi transferred INR 22,000 crore to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers. He also inaugurated and dedicated various development projects to the nation. PM-KISAN 19th Instalment: PM Narendra Modi To Release Instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bihar’s Bhagalpur Today.

PM Narendra Modi Releases the 19th Instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi releases the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and inaugurates & dedicates to the nation various development projects, from Bhagalpur in Bihar. (Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/OkJrrv2NQu — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

PM Modi Transfers INR 22,000 Crore

Modi transfers Rs 22,000 crore to bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers under 19th installment of PM Kisan scheme from Bihar''s Bhagalpur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2025

