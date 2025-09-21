Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation live on Sunday at 5 pm, a day before Navratri begins and just ahead of the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms. The address, being streamed on his official YouTube channel, focuses on the significance of the festive season and the government’s move to simplify India’s tax structure. Modi is highlighting the benefits of the new GST regime, which comes into effect from September 22. The reforms aim to ease compliance, boost consumption, and provide relief to households. Scroll below to watch the live stream and follow key updates from the Prime Minister’s address. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 5 PM Today.

PM Modi Address to Nation Live Streaming:

