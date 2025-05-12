Amid ongoing Operation Sindoor and hightened tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation today, May 12. PM Modi will begin his address to the nation at 8 PM. His official YouTube account is hosting live streaming of his anticipated address. PM Modi is expected to speak on how the Indian armed forces targetted terrorist hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the Operation Sindoor. He is likely to shed more light on how India foiled Pakistan's attempted strikes in border areas. Watch live streaming of PM Modi's address to the nation below. Operation Sindoor: India Conducts Precision Strike at 4 Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan and 5 in PoKJ, PM Narendra Modi Monitors Armed Forces’ Action Through the Night.

