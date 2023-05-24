Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. A video of the Ceremonial Guard of Honour being accorded to PM Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 25-second video clip shows PM Narendra Modi accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. Following this, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese had a free-wheeling interaction. PM Modi in Australia: Indian Prime Minister Talks About India-Australia Relations, Says 'In Language of Cricket, Our Ties Have Entered T20 Mode (Watch Video).

PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Guard of Honour

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. Later, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese had a free-wheeling interaction. pic.twitter.com/bAFnGATJoV — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

