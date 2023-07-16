On July 14, ‘Jai Ho’ song was played twice at the banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for PM Narendra Modi. Following a two-day official visit, which included attending the Bastille Day parade, a banquet meal at the Louvre, and delegation-level meetings at the Elysee Palace, Prime Minister Modi left France on Saturday. PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Recalls Taking Membership of Alliance Francais Around 40 Years Back (See Photo).
‘Jai Ho’ Song Played Twice at Banquet Hosted by French President
#WATCH | ‘Jai Ho’ song was played twice at the banquet hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron for PM Narendra Modi, in Paris on July 14. pic.twitter.com/wgg6HahpuN
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023
