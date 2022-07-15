Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Fridday said that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah suggested to both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Governments to resolve their border dispute during the period of Amrit Mahotsav. "In view of that desire, Govts of Arunachal & Assam have sat 3 times so far for meetings," Sarma said.

Check tweet:

