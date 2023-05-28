Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was seen bowing before the sacred 'Sengol' as a mark of respect before the historical sceptre was installed in the New Parliament Building. PM Narendra Modi also felicitated the workers who helped in the building and development of the new Parliament House. After receiving the Sengol from the Adheenams, PM Modi carried the historic 'Sengol' post the pooja ceremony into the Lok Sabha. New Parliament Inauguration Today: PM Narendra Modi Felicitates Workers Who Helped in Building and Development of New Sansad Bhavan (Watch Video).

PM Modi Unveils Plaque of New Parliament Building

#WATCH | PM Modi unveils the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/quaSAS7xq6 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)