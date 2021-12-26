Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. PM Modi said, "Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace." Archbishop died on December 26. He was 90 years old.

