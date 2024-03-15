The Coimbatore Police have declined to grant permission for a roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing security concerns, according to reports. The Prime Minister had intended to conduct a nearly 4-km roadshow in Coimbatore during his visit on March 18, and the BJP’s Coimbatore district headquarters had sought permission for the event. The Police Commissioner cited public inconvenience as the primary reason for the denial. He also said that the roadshows may cause inconvenience to students who are to appear for exams on March 18th and 19th. He also noted that the route selected by the BJP for the roadshow is considered communally sensitive. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Security in Kanniyakumari for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit on March 15.

Permission Denied For PM Modi’s Roadshow

#BREAKING Sources: Permission denied for PM Modi's road show in Coimbatore! BJP had proposed a 3.6km roadshow but permission denied citing security concerns like inconvenience faced by students as exams scheduled on 18th & 19th..also citing communal history of coimbatore pic.twitter.com/v1IXsFKZDB — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 15, 2024

