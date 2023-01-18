Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mumbai on January 19. Mumbai police, in view of the PM's visit, has issued a traffic advisory. The southbound movement on Western Express Highway was from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm, while the northbound movement was from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm. Commuters are advised to plant their travels accordingly. PM Narendra Modi Mumbai Visit: Police Ban Drones, Paragliders, Microlight Aircraft in These Areas on January 19.

PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai Tomorrow:

Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 18, 2023

Traffic Advisory:

Dear Mumbaikars, Traffic advisory in view of MMRDA Program BKC (Bandra east ) tomorrow. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/O8Ll4zbav1 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 18, 2023

