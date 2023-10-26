Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 26, inaugurated the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa's Margao. Before the inauguration, Indian athletes presented the torch to PM Modi at the opening ceremony of the 37th National Games in Margao. Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said that the National Games are being held when Indian athletes are scripting new history on the world stage. He also said that Goa is the land that has given the country several sports stars. "The state has one of the oldest football clubs. National Games being held in Goa ushers in new energy in itself," he added. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Felicitates PM Narendra Modi With Goa's Kunbi Shawl and Ghumat in Margao (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates 37th National Games

VIDEO | PM Modi inaugurates the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa. #NationalGamesGoa2023 pic.twitter.com/TChzpZLngL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2023

Athletes Present Torch to PM Modi

#WATCH | Indian athletes present Torch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. pic.twitter.com/5K3v30XMkB — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

