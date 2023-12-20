West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns regarding pending funds for the state. Following the meeting, Mamata reported that the Prime Minister had attentively listened to their concerns and proposed a meeting between state and central officers to make decisions promptly and ensure the expeditious release of funds to West Bengal. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Narendra Modi Over Pending Central Funds for State (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Suggests State-Centre Meeting for Quick Fund Allocation

#WATCH | On meeting the PM over funds due to the state, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "The PM listened to our concerns carefully. He said that a meeting between officers from the State and Centre should take place, a decision should be taken and the money should be given… pic.twitter.com/N7oInZpz4F — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

