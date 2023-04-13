Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Tamil Nadu before the Assembly elections. He has been sharing fond memories that he captured from the state. Here's another from his treasure. He shared a letter of gratitude shared by the great-grandson of India's Governor General, C. Rajagopalachari, C.R.Kesavan, who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was the letter written by Kesavan's cook, N. Subbulakshmi,

thanking PM Modi for giving her a house under PM Awas Yojna. PM Narendra Modi Says 'PM Awas Yojana' Has Changed Lives.

PM Modi Shares Letter By C.R.Kesavan's Cook

Today I met @crkesavan who shared a very touching letter from N. Subbulakshmi Ji, who works as a cook in his house. Hailing from Madurai, N. Subbulakshmi Ji faced many challenges including financial problems. She successfully applied for home under the PM Awas Yojana. pic.twitter.com/ixSnKKXill — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2023

