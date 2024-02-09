Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with Members of Parliament at the Parliament Canteen on Friday, February 9, 2024. PM Modi was joined for lunch by several MPs including BSP MP Ritesh Pandey, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BJP MP Heena Gavit, and S.Phangnon Konyak. According to reports, the concerned MPs received a call at around 2:30 pm with information regarding the unofficial meal. Millet Year 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Fellow MPs Enjoy Millet Lunch in Parliament (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi Relishes Lunch With MPs at Parliament Canteen

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen today. pic.twitter.com/98F0IAa3dt — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)