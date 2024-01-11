Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a series of events in Maharashtra, including the inauguration of the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday, January 12. Ahead of his visit, PM Narendra Modi said he is looking forward "to being among the people of Maharashtra". He also shared his schedule for the Maharashtra visit. "I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. National Youth Festival 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 27th NYF, Hold Road Show in Nashik.

PM Modi Says 'Look Forward To Being Among People Of Maharashtra'

I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival. Thereafter, I will go to Mumbai from where I… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)