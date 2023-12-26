Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 26, called it a proud moment for India as INS Imphal was commissioned into the Indian Navy today. This is a testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence, PM Narendra Modi noted. "Proud moment for India as INS Imphal has been commissioned into our Navy, a testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence. It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Aatmanirbharta. We shall keep securing our seas and strengthening our nation," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Mumbai: Indian Navy Commissions Indigenously Built Missile Destroyer INS Imphal, Country’s First Warship Named After Northeastern City (Watch Videos).

'Proud Moment for India'

Proud moment for India as INS Imphal has been commissioned into our Navy, a testament to India's growing self-reliance in defence. It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Aatmanirbharta. We shall keep… https://t.co/3cVgYZLHxq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2023

