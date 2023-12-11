Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth' workshop on Monday, December 11. During his addressed, PM Modi said, “Today is a very important day regarding the resolutions of a developed India. I would like to especially congratulate all the Governors who have organized this workshop related to building a developed India.” PM Modi addressed the Vice Chancellors of the Universities, Heads of Institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative. ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Voice of Youth’ To Be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on December 11.

PM Narendra Modi Virtually Addresses 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Workshop

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth' workshop. "Today is a very important day regarding the resolutions of a developed India. I would like to especially congratulate all the Governors who have organized this… pic.twitter.com/k6andTbt0G — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

#WATCH | "I would like to especially congratulate all the Governors who have organized this workshop related to building a developed India. You have brought on one platform those who have the responsibility of giving direction to the youth power of the country. The role of… pic.twitter.com/SDHtCRHQEa — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

