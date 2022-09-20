A portion of the boundary wall of a housing society collapsed in Noida on Tuesday morning and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, reported PTI quoting officials as saying. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar. Further details are awaited.

Workers Feared Trapped, Says Official

Portion of boundary wall of residential society collapses in Noida's Jal Vayu Vihar, some workers feared trapped: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)