In a shocking incident in Prayagraj’s Naribari Market, two bike-riding miscreants hurled two bombs at a car carrying a tractor trader. The attack, which took place around 9 PM on Sunday, was captured by CCTV cameras and shows the bombers throwing explosives at the vehicle. Following the explosion, the passengers in the car were seen running out in panic, with three individuals sustaining injuries. After receiving first aid, all three were discharged from the hospital. Prayagraj Traffic Update: Thousands Stranded As Devotees Rush To Attend Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt (Watch Videos).

Bike-Borne Miscreants Bomb Car in Prayagraj's Naribari Market

#UttarPradesh: Bike riding miscreants threw 2 bombs on a car in #Prayagraj district. pic.twitter.com/4ABqLbNmF1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)