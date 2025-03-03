A shocking incident has emerged from Karachna, Prayagraj, where a newlywed woman gave birth just a day after her wedding. The unexpected turn of events led the groom to send her back to her parents' home. The marriage took place on February 24 with grand celebrations. However, the next day, the bride complained of severe abdominal pain. Concerned family members rushed her to CHC Karachna, where doctors revealed she was nine months pregnant and in labor. The revelation stunned the groom and his family, prompting them to summon the bride’s parents. By February 26, both the woman and her newborn were sent back to her maternal home. As of now, neither side has approached the police regarding the matter. Prayagraj: West Bengal Man Arrested for Filming, Sharing Bathing Videos of Women at Maha Kumbh Mela.

