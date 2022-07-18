The election for the 15th President of India is being held today, July 18. The counting of the votes will take place on July 21 and the results will be declared on the same day. Ram Nath Kovind, currently serving as the 14th President of India, will be stepping away from the post on July 25. Meanwhile, NDA has picked Droupadi Murmu as their Presidential candidate, while the Opposition has named Yashwant Sinha as their pick for the post.

