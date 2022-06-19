Delhi-Jabalpur bound SpiceJet Q400 flight on Sunday made emergency landing at Delhi Airport. The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur) and during the initial climb the crew observed that the cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rise in cabin altitude and the flight was levelled off at 6,000 ft, said SpiceJet Spokesperson. He further said that "Pressurization was not regained. PIC decided to return to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi."

Pressurization was not regained. PIC decided to return to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi: SpiceJet Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)