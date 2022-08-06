Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair the third meeting of the National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav later today at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi. The meeting will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 4:30 pm.

