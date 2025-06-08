Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh today, June 8. The engagement took place in a private ceremony at the luxurious Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. The intimate event was attended by close family, friends, and a few selected guests from the world of politics and cricket. Heartwarming videos of Priya Saroj's engagement with Rinku Singh have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, the SP leader is seen getting emotional after exchanging rings with Rinku Singh. The video also shows Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh flaunting their rings. The couple is set to tie the knot on November 18 this year. Who Is Priya Saroj? All About Samajwadi Party MP Who Will Get Engaged to Cricketer Rinku Singh in Lucknow Today.

MP Priya Saroj and Cricketer Rinku Singh Get Engaged in Lucknow

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rinku Singh get engaged with Member of Parliament Priya Saroj on Sunday, pic.twitter.com/ZRzYK9HnUU — RITESH YADAV (@ritesh8989) June 8, 2025

