Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a handbag with the word ‘Palestine’ printed on it during her visit to Parliament on December 16. The image, shared by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on X, went viral, drawing praise from social media users for her symbolic gesture of solidarity with Palestine. The move follows Priyanka Gandhi’s recent meeting with Palestine Embassy’s chargé d’affaires, Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, who gifted her a photograph of Indira Gandhi and Yasser Arafat. During their meeting, Priyanka reportedly expressed support for Palestine’s struggle for statehood. Rahul Gandhi Lauds Priyanka Gandhi’s Speech in Lok Sabha, Says ‘Better Than My Maiden Speech’ (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Carries Handbag with ‘Palestine’ Printed on It

Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support. A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva convention pic.twitter.com/2i1XtQRd2T — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) December 16, 2024

Social Media Users React to Priyanka Gandhi’s Viral Pic

Got this picture on WhatsApp. Have to salute @priyankagandhi's silent act of resistance in a country sold out on Israeli-American narrative. May her tribe increase pic.twitter.com/V3GG00sV1d — Ghazala Wahab (@ghazalawahab) December 16, 2024

Applause to @priyankagandhi for making a powerful statement with her bag in solidarity with Palestine. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/uZkd5NlSEQ — Arshid Lone (@arshidlone_) December 16, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi making a statement with her 👜 in the parliament! pic.twitter.com/hLYH3pWNTD — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 16, 2024

Only Priyanka Gandhi can do this! She is only leader in India who has continuously raised her voice for the Palestinians🇵🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/J1pO2g8uwA — Mohit Chauhan (@newt0nlaws) December 16, 2024

