A man from Gurugram, Abhimanyu, publicly confronted a Rapido driver who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his wife while she was waiting for her ride. Sharing a video of the incident on Instagram, Abhimanyu revealed the driver responded to his wife’s location inquiry by sending his personal number and offering to visit her home. Shockingly, the man was operating under a different Rapido ID, highlighting a serious lapse in passenger safety. In the video, the driver pleads for forgiveness, claiming he misunderstood the message. Tagging Rapido, Abhimanyu criticised the company for poor accountability and lack of immediate action. Rapido responded, confirming both drivers linked to the account have been permanently banned. “We take misconduct seriously,” the company stated, promising stronger ID verification and driver monitoring going forward. Bengaluru Shocker: Auto Driver Harasses College Students, Demands Extra Fare and Threatens Violence (Watch Video).

Rapido Driver Banned After Sending Inappropriate Texts to Woman in Gurugram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titikhya & Abhimanyu 🧿♥️ (@hellobiwiihellopatii)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)