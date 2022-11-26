Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resign from all assemblies. Khan further added that he will announce the date for resignations later after consultations with his party leaders. Addressing the crowd at the PTI’s long march in Rawalpindi, the cricketer-turned-politician said his party would not remain part of the current parliamentary system anymore. Pakistan: Imran Khan Arrives in Islamabad, Party Caravans Converge Towards Rally Venue in Rawalpindi First After Assassination Bid.

PTI Will Resign From All Assemblies, Announces Imran Khan:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan at a public gathering in Pakistan's Rawalpindi announces that his party has decided to resign from all the Assemblies: Pakistan media (file photo) pic.twitter.com/Wgot9JWsV3 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)