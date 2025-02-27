A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shivshahi bus at Pune’s Swargate Bus Stand on Tuesday morning. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, misled the victim by posing as a bus conductor and offered to assist her in boarding the correct bus. He then led her to an unoccupied Shivshahi bus, where he allegedly committed the assault before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the bus stand has captured videos of the bus in which the woman was sexually assaulted. Gade, a history-sheeter with multiple cases of theft and robbery, has been out on bail since 2019. Authorities have formed multiple teams and announced a INR 1 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. Pune Bus Rape Case: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Inquiry Against Assistant Transport Superintendent, Swargate Bus Depot Manager.

Pune Bus Rape Case

26YO woman raped inside a Shivshahi bus at #Pune’s Swargate bus stand early this morning. Accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade has a criminal record, now on the run Police have formed 8 teams and announced a ₹1 lakh reward for any leads. Meanwhile, 23 security guards at the depot have… pic.twitter.com/Vt93YzlG2p — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 27, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

