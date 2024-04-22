A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Pune today, April 22. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Pune's Raviwar Peth area. Soon after the incident, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker. Officials of the Pune fire departments said that no injury or casualty was reported. A video of the blaze shows the shop engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. Pune Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Shopping Mall on Ahmednagar Road, Fire Tenders Present on Spot.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out this morning in a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City. A fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker... No injury or… pic.twitter.com/MOZMLLV3Hs — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

