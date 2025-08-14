A fierce fight broke out on a Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus in Pune, allegedly over a seat dispute. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, two passengers can be seen fighting over seating, allegedly after a youth refused to give up his seat for an elderly passenger. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical brawl, with both men exchanging blows in front of other commuters. Despite several attempts by fellow passengers to intervene, the duo kept fighting. Another commuter recorded the video of the fight on the ST bus. 'Nahi Aata Hai Mujhe Marathi': Woman Gets Into Heated Argument With Man Over Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Pune ST Bus Brawl Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)