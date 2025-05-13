'Nahi Aata Hai Mujhe Marathi': Woman Gets Into Heated Argument With Man Over Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra, Netizens React to Viral Video

Amid the ongoing row over the Marathi vs Hindi language in Maharashtra, a video going viral on social media shows a woman getting into a heated argument over speaking Marathi. The viral clip shows the man asking the woman to speak in Marathi as she tells him, "Nahi aata hai mujhe Marathi." As the video moves further, the man insists on the woman speaking in Marathi and even questions her as to why she doesn't know the language. In the clip, the man is also seen telling the woman how and why she is living in Maharashtra if she doesn't know how to speak Marathi. The video shows the intense argument ending abruptly as eyewitnesses stand and witness the incident. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "And we are back to where we stopped right after the ceasefire", while a second user wrote, "Send this language warrior’s to border". A third user commented, "Language important hai, but you can't harass like this". ‘Nahi Aata Marathi, Kya Karega?’: MNS Workers Slap D-Mart Employee in Mumbai’s Versova for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

Heated Argument Over Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra

And We Are Back to Where We Stopped

And we are back to where we stopped right after the ceasefire - "Speak in Marathi" — Ankit Uttam (@ankituttam) May 12, 2025

Send This Language Warrior's to Border

Send this language warrior’s to border and say them to show their power there… even our heroes who are fighting and protecting us will feel sad that they are fighting for these kind of people 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dr Sudhir Kothari (@sudhirkothari03) May 13, 2025

Both of Them Should Be Polite!

Language important hai, but you can't harass like this. Both of them should be polite! — Anubhav Shekhar (@shekhar_anubhav) May 12, 2025

