A distressing video depicting a group brutally assaulting two men went viral on social media. The incident took place near Moga Traffic Police Station in Punjab. The video shows around four to five men mercilessly beating the other two persons with bamboo sticks on a crowded street. One of the victims seemed to be injured, yet the assailants dragged him to the street and continued to subject him to a barrage of blows. After the video went viral, the Punjab police arrested three accused. Punjab Brawl Video: Two Groups Clash in Khanna, Attack Each Other With Sticks.

Disturbing scenes unfolding in #Moga, #Punjab as hooliganism continues unchecked mere 300 meters from the @MogaPolice station. The lack of fear for law and order is deeply concerning. Time for authorities to step up and restore safety in our community! @PunjabPoliceInd… pic.twitter.com/WCqz7uhqiN — Fatehjung Singh Bajwa (@fatehbajwa2) July 30, 2023

Taking immediate action on today's viral video of fight at bus stand, Moga Police arrested three accused and further action is being taken after investigating the matter. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rktGjI07rC — MOGA Police (@MogaPolice) July 30, 2023

