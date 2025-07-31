A video going viral on social media shows two people being swept away by a strong water current while crossing a road amid waterlogging in Punjab. The unfortunate incident occurred in Hoshiarpur's Hargadh. The viral clip shows a biker and the pillion rider trying to cross a road on what appears to be an overflowing river in Hargadh, Hoshiarpur. As the video moves further, the two are seen getting swept away by water and falling below the road into the water body. Luckily, the duo were saved by alert locals, who rushed to their aid and rescued them. Hoshiarpur: Cop Caught Consuming Drugs While on Security Duty in Punjab, Video Surfaces.

Two Swept Away By Strong Current in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

