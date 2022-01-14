Devotees took a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers on Friday morning, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) Rashi (zodiac sign). This festival marks the beginning of the harvest season when people worship new crops and share them with delight.

